Jorge Masvidal announces semi-final brackets for inaugural Gamebred FC heavyweight championship

Jorge Masvidal has shifted his focus to fight promotion. After retiring from MMA following a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April, the former 'BMF' titleholder is now a full-time promoter. He's taken the helm at Gamebred FC, an organization specializing in bare-knuckle MMA bouts.

'Gamebred' is gearing up for his fifth bare-knuckle MMA event, scheduled for September 8 in Jacksonville, Florida. The headline fight for the upcoming event is a rematch between Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum.

The former UFC heavyweight champions squared off previously in 2008 at UFC 90, where dos Santos secured victory with a first-round TKO.

As per a recent report from combat sports journalist Drake Riggs, Masvidal revealed that the victor in the dos Santos vs. Werdum rematch will face the winner of the Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher bout, with the inaugural Gamebred FC heavyweight championship at stake:

"Jorge Masvidal announced that the winner of Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum 2 will take on the winner of Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher for the inaugural @GamebredFC heavyweight title. The latter fight takes place next month in Biloxi, Mississippi. #GamebredBareknuckle"

Jorge Masvidal criticizes Ben Askren for demanding an MMA rematch

Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren have had an intense rivalry ever since their infamous five-second encounter in 2019, where 'Gamebred' made history with a spectacular knee-strike knockout.

Earlier in August, Askren claimed that Masvidal is reluctant to have an MMA rematch with him because he's afraid of being embarrassed. This suggestion came after Masvidal challenged 'Funky' to a boxing match, an offer that Askren declined.

In an interview with MMA Mania last month, Masvidal addressed Askren's statement:

"This guy is still talking sh*t, bro? This guy is fu*king idiot, bro. Listen, he is fu*king brain dead from that knee. I’m retired from MMA, you fu*king moron. There’s no fu*king knees in boxing, you fu*king moron. So come over, and we’ll get somebody to fu*king write you a nice cheque to fu*king get your head beat in and make the most money ever made in your career times two, but he’s such a coward he won’t do it."

Check out Masvidal's comments below: