Ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal issues savage retort to Ben Askren’s insulting rematch challenge

Ben Askren recently took to Twitter to post a picture in which he is sporting an impressive physique, alongside the caption:

"I’ve kept in great shape during retirement. I have zero desire to fight anyone except that loser Jorge."

Now, it appears that Jorge Masvidal has seen the tweet. The Miami native also took to Twitter to issue a retort. He replied, saying:

"This guy still alive ?"

Check out the interaction:

Funky @Benaskren I’ve kept in great shape during retirement. I have zero desire to fight anyone except that loser Jorge. pic.twitter.com/T5y4QI9GAZ

Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal have been known to dislike each other, and have had a serious beef in the past. The two faced each other in what has now become one of MMA's most iconic fights.

When they fought, Jorge Masvidal knocked out Ben Askren in just 5 seconds. Masvidal sprinted across the octagon and perfectly timed a beautiful knee. Askren, who is a wrestler by trade, ducked in for a takedown, and was caught flush by the knee.

This left Askren unconscious for a while, and was a star-making performance for Masvidal. It was also the start of the beginning of the end for Askren's title ambitions, as he went on to lose to Demian Maia soon after.

Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal go back and forth, teasing a potential rematch

With a series of tweets, Ben Askren appears to have called out Jorge Masvidal for a rematch. The pair are both retired now and so, the choice of opponent makes a lot of sense. Askren shared a screenshot of a message he sent to UFC boss Dana White, asking for the Masvidal fight.

'Funky' took to Twitter and in a pair of tweets, said:

"Balls in your court mr BMF"

"No I'm not gonna box Jorge. If Jorge was really a BMF he will accept a rematch in MMA and not be a coward."

Check out the tweets here:

Funky @Benaskren No I’m not gonna box Jorge. If Jorge was really a BMF he will accept a rematch in MMA and not be a coward. twitter.com/benaskren/stat…

Now, it's important to remember that both Masvidal and Askren are currently retired, and are both well past their prime. That being said, 'Gamebred' has said that he would be willing to consider a comeback, if he is compensated well enough for it.

If they do make a comeback, it could be a great opportunity for both fighters, as they are both bonafide stars in the sport.