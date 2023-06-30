BREAKING: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum rematch set for Jorge Masvidal's promotion on September 8 in Jacksonville

Former UFC heavyweight champions Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum are gearing up for a rematch under the banner of Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred MMA promotion. This showdown is scheduled to take place on September 8 in Jacksonville, Florida as the main event of Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 5.

However, the bout rules have an interesting twist this time. Unlike their first meeting at UFC 90, Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum will fight under bare-knuckle MMA rules, without the customary MMA gloves.

Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani was the first to confirm the rematch news via Twitter:

But there’s a twist: it’s happening under bare knuckle MMA rules for Junior dos Santos x Fabricio Werdum 2 is signed for Sept. 8 in Jacksonville, I’m told. The pair first fought at UFC 90, a fight won by JDS via spectacular KO.But there’s a twist: it’s happening under bare knuckle MMA rules for @GamebredFighter ’s BK MMA promotion. Junior dos Santos x Fabricio Werdum 2 is signed for Sept. 8 in Jacksonville, I’m told. The pair first fought at UFC 90, a fight won by JDS via spectacular KO.But there’s a twist: it’s happening under bare knuckle MMA rules for @GamebredFighter’s BK MMA promotion.

The two Brazilian-born former champions initially crossed paths in the UFC back in 2008, where dos Santos emerged victorious with a first-round knockout.

Junior Dos Santos suffered a TKO loss due to a shoulder injury in his most recent appearance for Eagle FC in May 2022. Having left the UFC in 2020, 'Cigano' holds the accolade of being a former UFC heavyweight champion, reigning over the division in 2011 and 2012.

On the other hand, Fabricio Werdum held the UFC heavyweight championship in 2015 and 2016. He achieved a monumental feat in 2010 by putting an end to the legendary Fedor Emelianenko's unbeaten streak that had lasted for a decade under the Strikeforce banner. 'Vai Cavalo' is largely considered one of the best heavyweight jiu-jistu practicioners in history. Werdum's most recent MMA bout took place in 2021 under the PFL organization.

