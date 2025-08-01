Garry Tonon believes he needs one more big win to vie for gold: “I could see me fighting for the title”

American submission grappling icon ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon believes he is just one more big win away from finally competing for the coveted ONE featherweight MMA world championship.
The 33-year-old John Danaher product is currently riding a three-fight winning streak in the world’s largest martial arts organization -- all by way of submission, impressively.
Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Tonon outlined his path to the highly sought 26 pounds of gold.
‘The Lion Killer’ said:
"I don't really see too many more fights, but, you know, I can understand having to have a fight in between before I get the title shot. So yeah, I mean, I could see me fighting for the title, you know, next fight after this one. So I think this is obviously a really important fight for me."
Needless to say, Tonon is on an absolute tear and he could be right. One more resounding victory may be all that it takes to finally book that date opposite reigning divisional king Tang Kai.
Garry Tonon and Shamil Gasanov lock horns at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video
‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon is set to face no.3-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov of Russia in a three-round contest.
The two go to war at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 1, 2025.
The event takes place at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
