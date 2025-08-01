Garry Tonon believes he needs one more big win to vie for gold: “I could see me fighting for the title”

American submission grappling icon ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon believes he is just one more big win away from finally competing for the coveted ONE featherweight MMA world championship.

Ad

The 33-year-old John Danaher product is currently riding a three-fight winning streak in the world’s largest martial arts organization -- all by way of submission, impressively.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Tonon outlined his path to the highly sought 26 pounds of gold.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

‘The Lion Killer’ said:

"I don't really see too many more fights, but, you know, I can understand having to have a fight in between before I get the title shot. So yeah, I mean, I could see me fighting for the title, you know, next fight after this one. So I think this is obviously a really important fight for me."

Ad

Needless to say, Tonon is on an absolute tear and he could be right. One more resounding victory may be all that it takes to finally book that date opposite reigning divisional king Tang Kai.

Garry Tonon and Shamil Gasanov lock horns at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video

‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon is set to face no.3-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov of Russia in a three-round contest.

Ad

The two go to war at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 1, 2025.

The event takes place at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.