Garry Tonon says rematch with Shamil Gasanov is needed: "He's kind of worked his way up the ladder"

Multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Garry Tonon has no issues with facing Shamil Gasanov for a second time, acknowledging that his Russian opponent has earned another shot through impressive performances since their first encounter.The American submission specialist defeated Gasanov via kneebar at ONE Fight Night 12 in July 2023, but recognizes that his opponent's subsequent four-fight winning streak has justified their rematch at ONE Fight Night 34 this Friday, August 1.&quot;Everything's been great, and yeah, you know, what you just said, congrats to Shamil for the last four victories in a row. There are some people who are saying, 'Oh man, you know, like why, why this after you beat him decisively.' But, I'm like, 'Well, he won four in a row.' He's kind of worked his way up the ladder. Like, what is he supposed to do?&quot; Garry Tonon told the South China Morning Post in an exclusive interview.'The Lion Killer's acknowledgment of Gasanov's impressive run since their first ONE Championship meeting shows the mutual respect between two elite grapplers who understand each other's capabilities.Respect aside, however, the BJJ black belt's readiness to face the same opponent again showcases his confidence in being able to replicate his previous success inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.Could he make it 2-0 against Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 34? North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, August 1.Watch his full interview with the South China Morning Post below:Garry Tonon ready to test his improved striking in Gasanov sequelThe Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt enters their featherweight MMA rematch with enhanced striking skills that he believes will create new problems for the Dagestani grappler.Garry Tonon has dedicated significant time to developing his stand-up game, adding another dimension to his already formidable submission arsenal.&quot;I have a lot more options for this fight. I have a lot more skills and more well thought out plans for this. I'm a bit more elusive, and there are a lot of things that would make me a better striker,&quot; Tonon told ONE Championship separately.His improved striking could prove crucial in preventing Gasanov from implementing the wrestling-heavy approach that the Russian fighter has used to build his current momentum.His evolution as a more complete mixed martial artist suggests fans could witness a different version of Tonon than the one who submitted Gasanov more than two years ago. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post