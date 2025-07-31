  • home icon
Garry Tonon out to earn title shot with win over Shamil Gasanov: “I’ve got to maintain what I’ve built”

By Mike Murillo
Published Jul 31, 2025 04:38 GMT
Garry Tonon out to secure another world title shot in scheduled fight this week against Shamil Gasanov.
Garry Tonon is out to secure another world title shot in scheduled fight this week against Shamil Gasanov. [Images courtesy: @nickposadaphotos and @shamilcobra]

American submission artist Garry Tonon is determined to earn another shot at the ONE featherweight MMA world title. He looks to further underscore it with a convincing win in his scheduled match this week in Thailand.

The 33-year-old New Jersey native will battle Russian powerhouse Shamil Gasanov on Aug. 1 at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video. It is a high-stakes match between two fighters out to solidify their respective thrusts at the top of the 155-pound division.

Entering ONE Fight Night 34, Tonon has won three straight matches after dropping back-to-back fights previously to get back in the conversation as a possible world title contender.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, 'The Lion Killer' touched on the significance of his upcoming fight in relation to his world title goal, saying:

"For now, I’ve got to maintain what I’ve built, my streak, and then keep going until we get that belt, man. It’s kind of an interesting thing to see what has happened, you know, from the sidelines, where, you know, [featherweight world champion] Tang Kai lost but the other guy didn’t make weight, you know?"
Watch the full interview below:

Garry Tonon vied for the ONE featherweight MMA world title in March 2022 against former divisional king Thanh Le of the United States. He, however, lost in his bid, knocked out in the first round.

ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis will take place at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Garry Tonon seeks to stay ahead in head-to-head matchup with Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 34

Apart from enhancing his shot at the featherweight MMA world title, Garry Tonon also seeks to secure a win at ONE Fight Night 34 over Shamil Gasanov to stay ahead in their head-to-head matchup in ONE Championship.

The Evolve MMA/Team Renzo Gracie affiliate currently has the upper hand over 'The Cobra' after winning their first encounter in July 2023. He did it by way of an impressive kneebar in the second round that left Gasanov in excruciating pain.

Gasanov, however, has since rebounded big time from the loss, winning his next four matches. He said he has learned from his defeat to Tonon and is out to flip the script when they run it back at ONE Fight Night 34.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
