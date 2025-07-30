Shamil Gasanov says loss to Garry Tonon only motivated him: “I am hungry to compete with the best in the world”

While seeing his undefeated record end at the hands of Garry Tonon admittedly hurt, Shamil Gasanov made it clear that the setback did not dampen his warrior spirit. Quite frankly, it was the complete opposite.After leaving a trail of devastation in his wake, 'The Cobra' met a worthy adversary at ONE Fight Night 12 in 2023.Tonon, who gained notoriety in the BJJ realm, was as good as advertised and submitted the Dagestani grappler with a textbook kneebar.Rewatch Tonon vs Gasanov I, here:In a Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive, Gasanov recalled his lone blemish in 18 career bouts and how it motivated him to continue his pursuit of excellence.&quot;That defeat to Garry Tonon didn’t affect my confidence much. I have competed a lot in amateur sports. I have had many victories and losses. And after each outcome, I returned to the gym and continued to train.&quot;The Peresvet Fight Team and Tiger Muay Thai athlete continued:&quot;Always staying sharp. I am hungry to compete with the best in the world, and this thirst brings me back to the gym.&quot;Shamil Gasanov has been on a mission since that painful defeat to Tonon, racking up four straight victories, including a one-sided unanimous decision win over former two-division MMA world champion Martin Nguyen in his last outing.With momentum on his side, the 29-year-old will seek vengeance this coming Friday.Shamil Gasanov won't make the same mistakes in Garry Tonon sequelShamil Gasanov's quest for redemption will finally take place on August 1, where he'll share the ONE ring anew with Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video.Armed with the lessons he learned from their first meeting, 'The Cobra' vowed atonement by showcasing an improved arsenal against his tormentor. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe No. 3-ranked ONE featherweight MMA contender told Sportskeeda MMA:&quot;For this fight, I will try not to make the same mistakes that I did in the first fight. It will be crucial so [Garry] Tonon will not be able to use his best skills against me.&quot;ONE Fight Night 34 will air live in US Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America. Keep up with Sportskeeda MMA for the latest updates on this stacked card.