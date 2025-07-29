“I will try not to make the same mistakes” - Shamil Gasanov learned the lessons from first fight with Garry Tonon

The third-ranked ONE featherweight MMA contender, Shamil Gasanov, prides himself on never letting setbacks define him.There's certainly no better way to showcase his growth than by avenging the lone loss of his professional career at the hands of his tormentor, Garry Tonon.This Friday, 'The Cobra' will run it back with 'The Lion Killer' in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video inside the storied halls of Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.After smashing everyone in his wake, Gasanov ran into a roadblock as Tonon, who submitted him in highlight reel fashion at ONE Fight Night 12 back in 2023.Undeterred, the Peresvet Fight Team and Tiger Muay Thai affiliate clawed their way back and earned a rematch with the American by winning their next four bouts.Gasanov is out for vengeance at ONE Fight Night 34, which will air live in US primetime on August 1. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Dagestani grappling machine told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview ahead of the most pivotal match of his career by far:&quot;For this fight, I will try not to make the same mistakes that I did in the first fight. It will be crucial so [Garry] Tonon will not be able to use his best skills against me.&quot;Shamil Gasanov relieved to get rematch with Garry TononShamil Gasanov's desire to face Garry Tonon anew admittedly turned into a full-blown obsession.After all, the 29-year-old Russian felt he was doing well against the former ONE featherweight MMA world title challenger before the miscalculation that led to the fight-ending kneebar. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Shamil Gasanov expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to redeem himself against Tonon.&quot;I came to ONE Championship to fight the biggest names. I enjoy it when I get assigned to fight with big stars such as [Martin] Nguyen and [Garry] Tonon. It gives me twice the motivation for a victory.&quot;ONE Fight Night 34 is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Tune in to Sportskeeda MMA for the latest updates on this pivotal rematch.