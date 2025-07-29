Shamil Gasanov says fight with Garry Tonon is first to make a mistake wins: “Like a chess game”

Rising mixed martial arts star and current third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov of Russia believes his upcoming rematch against ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon has all the makings of a high-level chess match in the ring. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 29-year-old Tiger Muay Thai product expects to go to war with Tonon, but it’s not just the striking and the grappling that will serve as their hypothetical battlefield. It’s also a battle of tactics where patience, strategy, and precision will determine the victor.Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Gasanov says it will all come down to who executes their gameplan better.‘The Cobra’ said:&quot;As for the opportunities that will show in this fight, I think it all depends on who makes a mistake. This fight will be like a chess game.&quot;Gasanov's analytical approach reflects his respect for Tonon's elite-level skills and experience. Needless to say, this showdown should be one for the books, and the Dagestan native is confident he can finally defeat his American counterpart.Fans won’t have to wait long to see these two featherweights back in action.Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon lock horns at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov is ready to run it back with ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon in a highly anticipated three-round featherweight MMA showdown with heavy world title implications.They come to blows in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to stream live in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 1, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in North America can catch the event live and for free on Amazon Prime Video.The winner could go on to face incumbent ONE featherweight MMA king Tang Kai of China.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on this fierce rivalry.