Shamil Gasanov ready to strike or grapple with Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34: “I am coming prepared”

Rising Russian mixed martial arts star and third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender 'The Cobra' Shamil Gasanov says it doesn't matter where his upcoming rematch with 'The Lion Killer' Garry Tonon ends up.He'll be ready for anything. The 29-year-old grappling specialist is prepared to engage in a striking battle with the confident American, but he's also willing to go to the mats with the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt world champion.Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Gasanov declared his comprehensive preparation for all aspects of the upcoming fight.'The Cobra' said:&quot;It makes absolutely no difference where this fight takes place - on the ground or striking or anywhere else. We are ready everywhere. I am coming prepared.&quot;The Dagestan native refuses to be intimidated by Tonon's world-renowned grappling credentials. Where in their first encounter two years ago Gasanov with ease in the second round, the Russian believes it will be a completely different fight this time around.Fans won't have to wait long to see these two trade strikes and roll in the ONE Championship ring.Shamil Gasanov rematches Garry Tonon in highly anticipated war at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video'The Cobra' Shamil Gasanov of Russia is set to run it back with American jiu-jitsu icon 'The Lion Killer' Garry Tonon, as the two meet once again in the ONE Championship ring next weekend.The winner of the contest could end up booking a date with ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai.The two do battle in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to stream live in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 1, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in North America can catch the event live and for free on Amazon Prime Video.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on this tremendous matchup.