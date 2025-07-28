  • home icon
  Shamil Gasanov says recent winning streak has not altered his mindset: "I just go back to the gym and continue to improve"

Shamil Gasanov says recent winning streak has not altered his mindset: “I just go back to the gym and continue to improve”

By Atilano Diaz
Published Jul 28, 2025 04:37 GMT
Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon (Image by ONE Championship)
Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon (Image by ONE Championship)

Rising Russian mixed martial arts star and third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov says his recent string of victories has not altered his winning mindset, as he looks to continue to build his case for a shot at the gold.

The 29-year-old grappling specialist refuses to let success change his work ethic or training philosophy as he enters one of the most important fights of his career.

The Dagestan native is set to rematch American tormentor ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon in what is a pivotal featherweight MMA showdown with heavy world title implications. And Gasanov wants to just put his head down and do the work.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Gasanov shared his mindset heading into his next fight.

‘The Cobra’ said:

"My winning streak has not changed my mindset. For me, after every win, I just go back to the gym and continue to improve. I trained a lot, corrected my mistakes, and began to improve my skills."

Needless to say, this next bout is a must-win for Gasanov if he hopes to keep his world title dreams alive.

Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon run it back at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video

‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov and ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon will trade leather once again in the ONE Championship ring, and the winner could very well go on to take the next stab at ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai.

The two throw down in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to stream live in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 1, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in North America can catch the event live and for free on Amazon Prime Video.

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

