Garry Tonon believes Shamil Gasanov will be more cautious in rematch: “He knows I’m dangerous”

American submission grappling superstar ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon believes Russian rival ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov will not be his usual aggressive self when the two meet in the ONE Championship ring this weekend.

Tonon thinks Gasanov will play it safe and not take any risks in their pivotal featherweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Tonon says he expects Gasanov's mindset to change in their highly anticipated rematch.

Tonon said:

"Maybe he thought, you know, 'He's not that good, not that great and everything like that.' But I think that maybe he's like, 'Ah man, you know, I got this.' You know, I'm a tough grappler. Like, this guy can't submit me, you know? But after the first fight, he knows, you know. He knows I'm dangerous."

‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon and ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov will run it back this weekend in a fight with major world title implications.

The two square off in a three-round featherweight MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 1.

Garry Tonon has ONE Championship gold on his mind ahead of return: “Keep going until we get that belt”

‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon may have been out for the past two years, but the American maintains that the goal has remained the same for him. He is after the ONE featherweight MMA world title, and he wants a title shot soon.

He told SCMP MMA:

“For now, I’ve got to maintain what I’ve built, my streak, and then keep going until we get that belt, man. It’s kind of an interesting thing to see what has happened, you know, from the sidelines, where, you know, Tang Kai lost but the other guy didn’t make weight, you know?”

