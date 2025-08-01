  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Garry Tonon took time off to ‘definitely deal’ with nagging injuries: “Go do some stem cell stuff”

Garry Tonon took time off to ‘definitely deal’ with nagging injuries: “Go do some stem cell stuff”

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 01, 2025 04:05 GMT
Garry Tonon | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Garry Tonon | Photo credit: ONE Championship

Former ONE featherweight MMA world title challenger Garry Tonon knew he had to slow down to heal from the built-up wear and tear he had accumulated over the years.

Ad

It wasn't an easy decision for 'The Lion Killer' to stay idle on the sidelines, but he ultimately made the right choice to listen to his body.

After over a year on the mend, the American fan-favorite is all healed up and ready to report for duty at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video.

On August 1, live in US Primetime, Garry Tonon will square off with familiar foe Shamil Gasanov in a pivotal three-round featherweight MMA contest inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace revealed the procedure he underwent just to get his body in tip-top shape again.

"Yeah, for sure. I was able to definitely deal with some injuries. I mean, with chronic injuries, you know, they stay with you forever no matter what you do. But I was definitely able to go do some stem cell stuff in the meantime while working on the injuries and things."
Ad

Garry Tonon ready to regain top position in featherweight MMA division's pecking order

While recuperating from his injuries, Garry Tonon remained invested in the promotion's loaded 155-pound division and did his due diligence.

'The Lion Killer' is quite confident he can put his name back in title contention by beating Shamil Gasanov a second time.

Ad

He said in the same interview:

"For now, I’ve got to maintain what I’ve built, my streak, and then keep going until we get that belt, man. It’s kind of an interesting thing to see what has happened, you know, from the sidelines, where, you know, [featherweight world champion] Tang Kai lost but the other guy didn’t make weight, you know?"
Ad

Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover

ONE Fight Night 34 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates on this blockbuster event.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications