Garry Tonon took time off to ‘definitely deal’ with nagging injuries: “Go do some stem cell stuff”

Former ONE featherweight MMA world title challenger Garry Tonon knew he had to slow down to heal from the built-up wear and tear he had accumulated over the years.It wasn't an easy decision for 'The Lion Killer' to stay idle on the sidelines, but he ultimately made the right choice to listen to his body.After over a year on the mend, the American fan-favorite is all healed up and ready to report for duty at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video.On August 1, live in US Primetime, Garry Tonon will square off with familiar foe Shamil Gasanov in a pivotal three-round featherweight MMA contest inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace revealed the procedure he underwent just to get his body in tip-top shape again.&quot;Yeah, for sure. I was able to definitely deal with some injuries. I mean, with chronic injuries, you know, they stay with you forever no matter what you do. But I was definitely able to go do some stem cell stuff in the meantime while working on the injuries and things.&quot;Garry Tonon ready to regain top position in featherweight MMA division's pecking orderWhile recuperating from his injuries, Garry Tonon remained invested in the promotion's loaded 155-pound division and did his due diligence.'The Lion Killer' is quite confident he can put his name back in title contention by beating Shamil Gasanov a second time. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe said in the same interview:&quot;For now, I’ve got to maintain what I’ve built, my streak, and then keep going until we get that belt, man. It’s kind of an interesting thing to see what has happened, you know, from the sidelines, where, you know, [featherweight world champion] Tang Kai lost but the other guy didn’t make weight, you know?&quot;Watch the full interview:ONE Fight Night 34 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates on this blockbuster event.