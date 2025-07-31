Garry Tonon excited to return to action against Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 34: “I think this match is as good as any”

Submission ace Garry Tonon said that fans are in for a treat when he and Shamil Gasanov collide this week in Thailand. He believes their high-stakes contest makes for an engaging fare end-to-end.The two top featherweight fighters are billed for ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video on Aug. 1. It is part of the marquee event happening in Bangkok's famed Lumpinee Stadium.Both fighters are packing a lot of winning momentum heading into the match and are out to extend their solid form as they position themselves for a shot at the world title currently held by Tang Kai of China.In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Garry Tonon shared his excitement over his scheduled match against Gasanov, which is a rematch of their first encounter in July 2023.He said:&quot;There's only like a couple of other guys, maybe, that they could have chosen. So, I think this match is as good as any, and he certainly has worked his way back up to deserving it for sure.&quot;Watch the full interview:Garry Tonon defeated Gasanov by submission in their first meeting, part of the three-fight winning streak he has compiled heading into ONE Fight Night 34.His opponent, Gasanov, meanwhile, has since bounced back from his defeat at the hands of 'The Lion Killer', winning four in a row after to make his way to the No. 3 position in the featherweight contenders' list.ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Garry Tonon eyeing world title shot with win at ONE Fight Night 34Part of the motivation of Garry Tonon in trying to come up with a win at ONE Fight Night 34 is the opportunity to get another shot at the featherweight MMA world title. He is hoping that with a victory over Shamil Gasanov, the winning run he has assembled of late will be considered for a title match next.He spoke about it in the same interview with the South China Morning Post, sharing:&quot;For now, I’ve got to maintain what I’ve built, my streak, and then keep going until we get that belt, man...&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGarry Tonon first vied for the featherweight MMA gold in March 2022 but fell short, knocked out by then-reigning divisional king Thanh Le of the United States.