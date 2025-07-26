  • home icon
Shamil Gasanov says Garry Tonon showdown means everything: "Garry is a legend"

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 26, 2025 02:57 GMT
Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]
Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Shamil Gasanov understands the magnitude of his rematch with Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34, viewing it as a crucial opportunity for redemption against one of the sport's most accomplished grapplers.

The 32-year-old Dagestani fighter and third-ranked featherweight MMA contender will face the American submission specialist on Friday, Aug. 1, inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, seeking to avenge his 2023 defeat, where he tapped to a kneebar in Round 2.

"This fight is more than a title fight for me. Garry is a legend, a big name in the world of jiu-jitsu, and because of how big of a name he is, I want to beat him," Shamil Gasanov told Sportskeeda MMA during an exclusive interview.
The Peresvet Fight Team and Tiger Muay Thai representative's honest assessment reveals his deep respect for Tonon's accomplishments while acknowledging the personal stakes involved in their second encounter.

His motivation to beat such a big name reflects his hunger to prove he's learned from their first encounter and evolved as a complete mixed martial artist. Gasanov arrives at ONE Fight Night 34 on a four-match winning streak since he tapped to 'The Lion Killer' at ONE Fight Night 12.

Shamil Gasanov ready to walk the talk in Garry Tonon sequel

Beating someone with one of the most vicious ground games in modern-day mixed martial arts will be no easy feat.

Shamil Gasanov understands that narrative well, and he has gone to town to make sure he has enough ammunition on the canvas and other departments against the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt.

"There’s nothing that I have changed too much for this camp. Apart from the extra work on my grappling, the primary areas of training have been the ground and pound and boxing," he told Sportskeeda MMA in the same interview.

The entire ONE Fight Night 34 card will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada on Friday, Aug. 1.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
