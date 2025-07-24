  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Shamil Gasanov says Garry Tonon camp still focused on grappling: “There’s nothing that I have changed too much”

Shamil Gasanov says Garry Tonon camp still focused on grappling: “There’s nothing that I have changed too much”

By Atilano Diaz
Published Jul 24, 2025 04:08 GMT
Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon (Image by ONE Championship)
Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender 'The Cobra' Shamil Gasanov of Russia is ready for his rematch with BJJ black belt world champion 'The Lion Killer' Garry Tonon of the United States.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gasanov has spent the last few weeks training for what will be his second chance at beating the tough submission grappling star.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Gasanov says he has kept his training camp largely the same, although he is expecting different results when he clashes with 'The Lion Killer' next weekend.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Cobra' said:

"There’s nothing that I have changed too much for this camp. Apart from the extra work on my grappling, the primary areas of training have been the ground and pound and boxing."
Ad

Gasanov and Tonon first fought at ONE Fight Night 12 in July of 2023, where the Russian suffered a second-round submission loss.

'The Cobra' has since bounced back from that defeat to rally with four straight victories, including a win over former champion Martin 'The Situ-Asian' Nguyen in his last bout.

Now, Gasanov is confident he can defeat Tonon once and for all and earn his shot at the gold.

Top featherweights Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon rematch at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video

Russian stalwart 'The Cobra' Shamil Gasanov is ready to run it back with American dynamo 'The Lion Killer' Garry Tonon in a highly anticipated rematch next weekend.

Ad

The two square off in a three-round featherweight MMA bout in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Aug. 1.

The event streams live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in North America can catch the action live and free on Amazon Prime Video.

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for the latest updates on Shamil Gasanov.

About the author
Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications