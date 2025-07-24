Shamil Gasanov says Garry Tonon camp still focused on grappling: “There’s nothing that I have changed too much”

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender 'The Cobra' Shamil Gasanov of Russia is ready for his rematch with BJJ black belt world champion 'The Lion Killer' Garry Tonon of the United States. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGasanov has spent the last few weeks training for what will be his second chance at beating the tough submission grappling star.Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Gasanov says he has kept his training camp largely the same, although he is expecting different results when he clashes with 'The Lion Killer' next weekend.'The Cobra' said:&quot;There’s nothing that I have changed too much for this camp. Apart from the extra work on my grappling, the primary areas of training have been the ground and pound and boxing.&quot;Gasanov and Tonon first fought at ONE Fight Night 12 in July of 2023, where the Russian suffered a second-round submission loss.'The Cobra' has since bounced back from that defeat to rally with four straight victories, including a win over former champion Martin 'The Situ-Asian' Nguyen in his last bout.Now, Gasanov is confident he can defeat Tonon once and for all and earn his shot at the gold.Top featherweights Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon rematch at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime VideoRussian stalwart 'The Cobra' Shamil Gasanov is ready to run it back with American dynamo 'The Lion Killer' Garry Tonon in a highly anticipated rematch next weekend.The two square off in a three-round featherweight MMA bout in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Aug. 1.The event streams live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in North America can catch the action live and free on Amazon Prime Video.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for the latest updates on Shamil Gasanov.