  • Shamil Gasanov says he and Garry Tonon are "uncomfortable fighters" for the current featherweight champion

Shamil Gasanov says he and Garry Tonon are "uncomfortable fighters" for the current featherweight champion

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 31, 2025 03:33 GMT
(From left) Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]
(From left) Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Shamil Gasanov believes both he and upcoming opponent Garry 'The Lion Killer' Tonon present serious stylistic problems for reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai.

The 29-year-old Russian grappler shared his thoughts on the divisional landscape ahead of his rematch with the American submission specialist at ONE Fight Night 34 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Aug. 1.

"Me and Garry Tonon are two of the most uncomfortable fighters for Tang Kai. Because we are skilled, especially in all areas, I am confident both me and Garry can finish him," Shamil Gasanov told Sportskeeda MMA before he seeks to exact revenge against the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt.
Regardless of who emerges victorious from their featherweight MMA rematch, the Peresvet Fight Team and Tiger Muay Thai product seems confident that he and Tonon are legitimate threats to the Chinese fighter's world championship reign.

More importantly, his respectful acknowledgment of Tonon's abilities while maintaining confidence in his own skills shows the mutual respect between two elite featherweights who understand each other's capabilities.

Indeed, the winner of their rematch could find themselves in prime position to challenge for Tang Kai's championship gold, making their encounter even more significant for fight fans.

Catch them in action at ONE Fight Night 34, which will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada on Friday, Aug. 1.

Shamil Gasanov's road to Garry Tonon sequel

The 29-year-old Gasanov, who suffered the first loss of his career at the hands of Tonon during their featherweight MMA joust at ONE Fight Night 12 in July 2023, heads into their redo in top shape.

Less than six months after he tapped to the American's kneebar, Shamil Gasanov pulled off a solid unanimous decision win over Oh Ho Taek. 'The Cobra' continued his 2024 campaign with another pair of grappling clinics against Ecuador's Aaron Canarte and Turkish dynamite Halil Amir.

More recently, he impressed all three judges at Circle-side during his one-sided beatdown of former two-division MMA ONE world champion Martin Nguyen at ONE 171: Qatar.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
