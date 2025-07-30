  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Shamil Gasanov vows to finish Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34: “We will put on a show”

Shamil Gasanov vows to finish Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34: “We will put on a show”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Jul 30, 2025 09:59 GMT
Shamil Gasanov - Photo by ONE Championship
Shamil Gasanov - Photo by ONE Championship

The third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender. Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov, of Russia, is looking to finish American rival ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon when the two meet in the ring for a highly anticipated rematch this weekend.

Ad

The 29-year-old Tiger Muay Thai proponent succumbed to the BJJ black belt in their first encounter two years ago. But now, Gasanov wants to put that behind him by taking Tonon out once and for all.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Gasanov outlined his ambitious goals for his rematch with ‘The Lion Killer’.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Russian star said:

"The ideal performance for me in this fight is a victory by technical knockout or submission. And most importantly, without injuries, neither for me nor for Garry. We will put on a show."

‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov is set to rematch ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon this weekend. The two square off in a three-round featherweight MMA contest with heavy world title implications.

Ad

The two are set to throw down in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which will broadcast live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, in American primetime, on Friday, August 1.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Shamil Gasanov on title aspiratoins post Garry Tonon clash

‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov has ONE Championship gold on his mind, and he’s ready to score a big win at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video to prove himself worthy.

Ad

The Russian told Sportskeeda MMA:

“I don't need to fight Tang Kai. For me, he just has what I want…I need the belt. If I beat Garry [Tonon], I should be the next challenger. A good winning run and a title shot only makes sense next.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications