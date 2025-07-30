Shamil Gasanov vows to finish Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34: “We will put on a show”

The third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender. Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov, of Russia, is looking to finish American rival ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon when the two meet in the ring for a highly anticipated rematch this weekend.The 29-year-old Tiger Muay Thai proponent succumbed to the BJJ black belt in their first encounter two years ago. But now, Gasanov wants to put that behind him by taking Tonon out once and for all.Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Gasanov outlined his ambitious goals for his rematch with ‘The Lion Killer’. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Russian star said:&quot;The ideal performance for me in this fight is a victory by technical knockout or submission. And most importantly, without injuries, neither for me nor for Garry. We will put on a show.&quot;‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov is set to rematch ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon this weekend. The two square off in a three-round featherweight MMA contest with heavy world title implications.The two are set to throw down in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which will broadcast live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, in American primetime, on Friday, August 1.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Shamil Gasanov on title aspiratoins post Garry Tonon clash‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov has ONE Championship gold on his mind, and he’s ready to score a big win at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video to prove himself worthy.The Russian told Sportskeeda MMA:“I don't need to fight Tang Kai. For me, he just has what I want…I need the belt. If I beat Garry [Tonon], I should be the next challenger. A good winning run and a title shot only makes sense next.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.