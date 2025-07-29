Shamil Gasanov admits he underestimated Garry Tonon’s vaunted grappling: “I did not train it at all”

The third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender, Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov, of Russia, admits he lacked preparation in his first fight against ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon of the United States a few years ago, particularly in the grappling department.Tonon is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt world champion and one of the best to do it on the mats. But when Gasanov fought the American in July 2023, he didn’t do any specific grappling preparations in training camp.Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Gasanov admitted to his mistakes in training but says that this time around, he will be ready. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘The Cobra’ said:&quot;I started working a lot on my striking techniques and on my grappling. Since the first fight with Garry [Tonon], I thought that I had good grappling and did not train it at all. Now I have begun to devote a lot of time to grappling.&quot;Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov is ready to rematch Garry 'The Lion Killer' Tonon, as the two meet in the co-main event of the upcoming ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.The event goes down live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, in American primetime, on Friday, August 1.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Shamil Gasanov on Garry Tonon fight at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime VideoShamil Gasanov may have prepared for a high-level grappling match with Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video. But the 29-year-old Russian standout says he’s ready for wherever the fight goes.‘The Cobra’ told Sportskeeda MMA:&quot;It makes absolutely no difference where this fight takes place - on the ground or striking or anywhere else. We are ready everywhere. I am coming prepared.&quot;Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.