  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Shamil Gasanov admits he underestimated Garry Tonon’s vaunted grappling: “I did not train it at all”

Shamil Gasanov admits he underestimated Garry Tonon’s vaunted grappling: “I did not train it at all”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Jul 29, 2025 09:39 GMT
Shamil Gasanov - Photo by ONE Championship
Shamil Gasanov - Photo by ONE Championship

The third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender, Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov, of Russia, admits he lacked preparation in his first fight against ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon of the United States a few years ago, particularly in the grappling department.

Ad

Tonon is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt world champion and one of the best to do it on the mats. But when Gasanov fought the American in July 2023, he didn’t do any specific grappling preparations in training camp.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Gasanov admitted to his mistakes in training but says that this time around, he will be ready.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

‘The Cobra’ said:

"I started working a lot on my striking techniques and on my grappling. Since the first fight with Garry [Tonon], I thought that I had good grappling and did not train it at all. Now I have begun to devote a lot of time to grappling."

Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov is ready to rematch Garry 'The Lion Killer' Tonon, as the two meet in the co-main event of the upcoming ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.

Ad

The event goes down live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, in American primetime, on Friday, August 1.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Shamil Gasanov on Garry Tonon fight at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video

Shamil Gasanov may have prepared for a high-level grappling match with Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video. But the 29-year-old Russian standout says he’s ready for wherever the fight goes.

Ad

‘The Cobra’ told Sportskeeda MMA:

"It makes absolutely no difference where this fight takes place - on the ground or striking or anywhere else. We are ready everywhere. I am coming prepared."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications