Garry Tonon drops some knowledge during an "Ask Me Anything" session

Garry Tonon is one of the most entertaining MMA fighters to follow on social media, but his wealth of experience also makes him a wise source of advice.

On Monday, Tonon was in the hot seat for "Ask Me Anything" on ONE Championship's Instagram account and gave fans some colorful and funny answers. However, he also shared some tips that could help aspiring martial artists find their way into the sport.

When asked what's the most essential thing a fighter must have, Tonon answered:

"You have to be able to continuously be doing things that are going to make you better a year from now or five years from now, that at the current moment either make you suffer or make you not as good. If you cannot lay down your pride long enough to practice new skills that will make you better at a later date, you will always plateau."

Meanwhile, as a grappler-turned-MMA fighter, he also provided an insightful answer to what the biggest misconception is for grapplers who transition to MMA:

"The biggest misunderstanding is that you just train grappling and it just magically synthesizes with your striking. There are various skills that need to be mastered in context to be effective in MMA. The three main are grapple boxing, shoot boxing [takedowns with strikes] and fence wrestling. Without these skills practiced in the actual context you'll be using them, you will fail to effectively integrate your skills in an actual fight."

Garry Tonon is confident of getting the finish against Thanh Le

Garry Tonon responded to multiple fans on Instagram about how he would finish Thanh Le when they meet at ONE: Lights Out on Friday, March 11.

'The Lion Killer' has consistently told fans that he hopes to finish the fight with a submission, preferably via rear-naked-choke, which is his favorite, alongside the inverted heel hook.

He even graciously teased his gameplan in one of the replies, saying:

"Without getting too intricate, managing distance to nullify strikes and maximize grappling opportunity."

Another interesting note from the session was when Garry Tonon was asked about a rematch with Shinya Aoki in a submission grappling match. The pair figured in the first-ever submission grappling match in ONE Championship at May 2017's ONE: Dynasty of Heroes.

With submission grappling being featured in two bouts in the upcoming ONE X card, it might be a good idea to revisit Tonon and Aoki's rivalry. However, Tonon has other ideas about it:

"I'd consider it, but I'm much more interested in an MMA fight with him."

