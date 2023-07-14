Garry Tonon expects Shamil Gasanov to fall into his trap: “He’s still gonna grapple me”

Garry Tonon isn’t just one of the most accomplished Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists on the planet, he’s also one of the most cunning.

The multiple-time BJJ world champion is a master at setting up traps, and he plans to do just that when he faces Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Tonon, the No.2-ranked featherweight contender, could jump back into world title contention if he beats the no.5-ranked Gasanov.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tonon said he’s mapped out the perfect game plan to counter Gasanov’s aggressive wrestling style.

‘The Lion Killer’ added Gasanov will have no choice but to bring the fight to the ground, an area the BJJ icon has all the advantages in the world.

Tonon said:

“So he'll be more tentative in the fact that when I get a hold of something, he's going to try to rip out of it and not be in danger to the best of his ability. But he's still gonna grapple me. He's been doing it for his entire career. There's no changing something that you've been doing your entire career stylistically like that.”

He added:

“You're not going to walk out in front of me all of a sudden and be like, oh, yeah, 'I'm just not going to grapple this guy.' I'm just going to stand and throw hands or kicks or whatever the case may be. I mean, he's still going to engage. He just might be a little bit more flighty when it comes to situations where he's afraid of getting submitted."

Tonon made his ONE Championship debut in a submission grappling match against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in May 2017. Since then, the American star transitioned into MMA where he amassed an impressive 7-1 record.

After six straight wins, Tonon challenged then-world champion Thanh Le for the ONE featherweight world title in March 2022. Tonon, however, fell short in his bid for gold.

Nevertheless, Tonon bounced back with a first-round submission win over Johnny Nunez at ONE Fight Night 6.

ONE Fight Night 12 will be broadcast live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.