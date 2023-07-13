Garry Tonon warns Shamil Gasanov he has more ways to win than just submissions

American fighter Garry Tonon warned that he is no one-trick pony. It is something he is looking to showcase once again when he returns to action this weekend.

‘The Lion Killer’ battles Russian mixed martial arts star Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The New Jersey native looks to make it back-to-back victories after chalking up an impressive first-round submission (kimura) win over fellow American Johnny Nunez back in January.

Speaking to ONE Championship in the lead-up, Garry Tonon said that while he has been noted for his submission skills, he is no doubt capable of getting the job done in other possible ways, saying:

“I mean, I've won fights in other ways besides submitting people. I have grapple-boxed guys and got TKOs. So it's not to say I can't do damage, for sure.”

Garry Tonon is out to pile up the wins once again to make a run at a world title shot.

He had the opportunity to vie for the ONE featherweight world title in March last year against then world champion Thanh Le but was foiled, losing by knockout in the first round.

Also pushing his world title hopes is Shamil Gasanov, who is making his second appearance in ONE Championship.

‘The Cobra’ won in his promotional debut last October, beating South Korean Kim Jae Woong by submission (rear-naked choke) in the opening frame.

His scheduled return earlier this year did not push through because of injury. But now that he is healthy, he is excited to resume his campaign and down the line earn a title shot.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes