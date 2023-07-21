Garry Tonon explains why grappling and MMA have enjoyed a meteoric rise

American combat sports star Garry Tonon is not at all surprised with the steady success that grappling and mixed martial arts are experiencing.

“The Lion Killer’ said that with said sports represented by athletes who are the best in what they do and supported by people who are truly passionate about them, the disciplines are being appreciated more by fans.

He shared this in the post-fight interview following his most recent outing at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok, saying:

“You know, part of the reason that grappling has grown so big and mixed martial arts is becoming so big and it's such a mainstream thing. You know, we've got people that are, you know, some of the most important people in the world training, you know, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts now. It's a really incredible thing.”

Garry Tonon is one of the athletes competing in both the grappling and MMA lanes with much success. He was last in MMA action at ONE Fight Night 12, where he defeated Russian Shamil Gasanov by submission (kneebar) in the second round.

Watch Garry Tonon’s impressive submission finish below:

The victory over Shamil Gasanov was his second straight, padding his push for another run at the world title.

He first vied for the ONE featherweight MMA gold in March last year but fell short after being knocked out by then-world champion Thanh Le.

Garry Tonon is currently the No.2-ranked contender in the division, which is now ruled by Tang Kai of China.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.