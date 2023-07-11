Garry Tonon, John Danaher wrap up first training session in Thailand ahead of ONE Fight Night 12

Garry Tonon ramped up his preparation for ONE Fight Night 12, but this time in the heat of Bangkok, Thailand.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend will take on Shamil Gasanov in a pivotal featherweight matchup at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday, US time, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Upon arriving in the Thai capital, Tonon and his BJJ mentor John Danaher set up camp at Jitti Gym Academy less than a week before his bout against Gasanov.

In an Instagram post, Tonon wrote:

“First training session in the books! Huge thanks to @onelegsexy and coach @danaherjohn for following me all over the world and helping me crush my enemies, see them driven before me, and hear the lamentations of their women. Truly grateful for the unmatched loyalty and dedication of the people closest to me. Couldn't do it without you guys ❤️. #bangkok #thailand @onechampionship."

He added:

“Big thanks to @jittigymacademy for letting us use the facilities for the week!”

Tonon didn’t just choose any random gym to work in. He chose one that’s almost a stone’s throw away from the hallowed arena. Jitti Gym Academy is just a 21-minute car ride from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, putting Tonon as close to the atmosphere as possible.

The No.2-ranked fighter in the division is a former ONE featherweight world title contender, and he wants nothing but a highlight-reel finish against Gasanov. Coming off a first-round submission win over Johnny Nunez, a win for Tonon could put him to another shot at gold, this time against Chinese star Tang Kai.

ONE Fight Night 12, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes