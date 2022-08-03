Garry Tonon shows off incredible physique, ripped and ready for ADCC

ONE featherweight fighter and jiu jitsu icon Garry Tonon is looking absolutely shredded ahead of his participation in the prestigious ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship this year. Despite normally fighting at ONE featherweight (155lbs), the American grappler will be fighting in the 66kg (145.5lbs) category at ADCC.

Needless to say, this would be a huge weight cut for Tonon as he has been fighting 10 pounds heavier in the past few years. With just a few weeks ahead of the massive tournament, 'The Lion Killer' is deep into his weight management program and he is definitely in shape for the gargantuan challenge ahead.

Watch Tonon's recent post on his weight cut here:

Weight cutting is definitely a tricky aspect of professional sports. Cutting way too much in a short span of time can dehydrate an athlete and ultimately affect his performance. Cutting way too small can mean that you'll be facing bigger opponents as you'll be fighting at a higher weight class.

From the looks of it, however, Garry Tonon is slowly but surely managing his weight cut ahead of his return to the mats this September.

Garry Tonon will be fighting in an absolutely stacked weight class at ADCC this year

After a very impressive run in ONE Championship's featherweight MMA division, Garry Tonon will take a brief detour back to his grappling roots this year. Participating in one of the longest-running and most prestigious grappling tournaments in history, ADCC, Tonon will take on the -66kg weight bracket.

Needless to say, his bracket is filled with absolute assassins:

The two-day grappling event will be headlined by ONE Championship grappler and jiu jitsu legend Andre Galvao and pound-for-pound great Gordon Ryan in perhaps the most anticipated grudge match in submission grappling history.

Many ONE Championship fighters, including Garry Tonon, made a name for themselves in ADCC. ONE fighters like Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida and Michelle Nicolini both won gold in the annual tournament.

Tonon, despite not having won gold in ADCC yet, has won pretty much all the accolades one can achieve in submission grappling, including IBJJF Worlds, Pan American Championships, and EBI. Here's to hoping that the former ONE featherweight world title challenger adds a shiny new gold medal to his case this year.

