Garry Tonon looking absolutely shredded in 2022 ADCC weight cut

Former ONE featherweight world title challenger and submission grappling icon Garry Tonon will compete the upcoming ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship. It will mark his return to his grappling roots after focusing on MMA for the past four years.

'The Lion Killer' will be competing in the 66kg category in one of the longest-running and most prestigious submission grappling tournaments ever. It also happens to be one of the tournaments that made Tonon famous.

Fighting mostly at 155lbs under ONE Championship, Tonon will significantly bring down his weight to meet the 145lb (66kg) requirement for his ADCC bracket.

In a recent Instagram post by Tonon, we get to see what the weight cut looks like. Needless to say, the American grappling icon is absolutely shredded:

"Warning next picture is a Greek god ←← #weightcut #adccweightcut #adcc2022 @thearmbarsoapcompany"

It must be pointed out, however, that Garry Tonon is still over 160 pounds and he's already looking more chiseled than a Renaissance sculpture.

Garry Tonon had one of the greatest matches in ADCC history against Kron Gracie back in 2013

Despite not having won a gold medal at ADCC yet, Garry Tonon made perhaps the biggest impression in his ADCC debut against the legendary son of Rickson Gracie, Kron Gracie. Against the descendant of Brazilian jiu-jitsu's first family, the then-unknown Garry Tonon put on quite the performance and gave Gracie a run for his money.

The back-and-forth affair was well documented by Gracie in an Instagram post he put up right after the match:

"This was one of my toughest fights of my life... Started off winning, got him in a fully stretched arm lock .. Thought it was gunna break but he got out... Then he took my back and was beating me by 6 points with one min left I got out took his back and losing on points still I choked him with 3 sec left!! My dad almost had a heart attack!! Lol.."

You may find your heart beating fast after just reading that caption. If you want to convert anyone into an instant fan of submission grappling, immediately show them this bout. It's considered by many to be the greatest match in ADCC's long history.

Look to see Tonon bring his exciting brand of No-Gi jiu-jitsu this year to ADCC.

Watch the full ADCC match between Tonon and Kron Gracie here:

