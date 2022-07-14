Garry Tonon looking slender and motivated ahead of this year’s ADCC

Garry Tonon has trimmed down and looks ready to hang with the 66-kilogram athletes in the upcoming 2022 ADCC Submission Fighting World Championship this September in Las Vegas.

In an Instagram post, ONE Championship’s No.4-ranked featherweight contender shared how he’s been slimming down to ADCC’s weight class limits and having fun while doing so.

He may have waxed poetic in his Instagram post, but Tonon knows that all the work he’s put in during his weight cut will eventually help him succeed in the submission grappling showcase.

Garry Tonon wrote:

“Never underestimate the power of self-imposed suffering for self improvement. Self-improvement doesn't just ask for sacrifice it demands it. The suffering will come whether you invite it in or not anyway. May as well enjoy a glass of whiskey with it instead of letting it break down your door while you're cowering under the table. Pre-training circuit training for #adccweightcut @skilledviolence.”

See the post below:

Tonon, one of ONE Championship’s best Brazilian jiu-jitsu talents, is an invitee to this year’s ADCC tournament and will compete in the lightest weight class in the men’s division.

The former ONE featherweight world title challenger isn’t the only ONE Championship fighter who will try to make his mark in this year’s ADCC tournament.

Twin brothers Kade and Tye Ruotolo are also in the competition. Tye is an invitee in the men’s 88kg division while Kade qualified for the men’s 77kg division.

Garry Tonon wants submission grappling to grow further in ONE Championship

While he’s a natural BJJ fighter, Tonon primarily fought in mixed martial arts under ONE Championship. The multi-time BJJ world champion went on a rampage in the featherweight division, amassing a perfect 6-0 run in his first six fights.

Yet, Tonon has always been a student of BJJ, and he’s had two submission grappling matches in the organization against Shinya Aoki and Tye Ruotolo.

Tonon, in a previous interview with ONE Championship, said that it’s up to him and his fellow athletes to push submission grappling’s envelop further in the organization.

“It’s going to be very much up to us as athletes that are competing to really make this a big show. If they come in and compete and it’s not exciting, eventually, this is going to end. It’s up to us as athletes to make sure that this opportunity sticks around.”

