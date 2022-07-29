Watch: Garry Tonon pulls off deep half-guard sweep to set up the heel hook from 50/50 position

ONE featherweight fighter and Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon Garry Tonon is the master of the inside heel hook submission. Of his 49 submission wins in jiu-jitsu contests, 18 came via an inside heel hook.

The Danaher Death Squad alumnus has countless ways to get the dreaded leglock submission, usually from places you wouldn't expect.

In a recent video Tonon posted on his Instagram, he showed one of his most ingenious ways of finishing the heel hook from the 50/50 leg entanglement.

Here's the post:

"Little taste of backside 50/50 before it was cool 🤠😜😎 get more sophisticated versions of this and more with #breakinglegsandbreakinghearts💔 from @bjj.fanatics. thanks for the find @leg_locker"

The heel hook entry went through a series of maneuvers first before getting set up. First, Garry Tonon got a tight lockdown/grapevine on the left leg then scooped his arm under the right leg, going to a deep half-guard position. From there, Tonon rolled for the sweep and appeared to be going for a stack-pass.

Instead of passing, however, 'The Lion Killer' went to 50/50 before clamping the inside heel hook for the tap. The unexpected nature of the submission entry gave way to a tight finish.

Garry Tonon will participate in this year's ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship

After amassing an incredible record in MMA at ONE Championship, jiu-jitsu icon Garry Tonon will return to his grappling roots this year. 'The Lion Killer' will be competing in the renowned grappling tournament that arguably introduced him to the world: ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Tonon expressed his intention to fight in the 66kg weight category in one of the most prestigious and long-running tournaments in jiu-jitsu history.

Some of the greatest fighters in submission grappling have won gold in ADCC, including ONE's Michelle Nicolini, Andre Galvao and Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida. Tonon, while a jiu-jitsu icon in his own right, has never won gold in ADCC.

He has, however, participated in perhaps the greatest match in the tournament's history when he locked horns with the equally iconic Kron Gracie. The bout was a back-and-forth affair where Tonon had to fend off a nasty-looking armbar in order to take the fight to the Gracie standout.

The bout ended in a clutch rear-naked choke by Gracie just as the bout was about to end.

Watch the full match with commentary by Eddie Bravo and Joe Rogan here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far