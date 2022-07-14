Garry Tonon shows off slick rubber guard escape to a back-take

Former ONE featherweight world title challenger and submission grappling icon Garry Tonon is not your average jiu-jitsu athlete. The man can pull off attacks and escape in the least expected way possible. That's why he has become a legend in the world of submission grappling.

Just look at this crazy heel hook entry he pulled off in ADCC:

In a recent video posted on Tonon's Instagram page, the former five-time EBI champion showed off one of his more inventive escapes from the dreaded rubber guard position, which he then used as an opening to take his opponent's back. The sequence was so fast and slick that we had to slow it down and watch it multiple times just to comprehend what happened.

The caption to the video reads:

"Rubber guard defense in the very first @ebiofficial. Can't wait to hear all the comments about how it would never work. Love to see it. Thanks for the repost @wtf_jiujitsu"

Watch the video below:

Garry Tonon is a marvel to look at on the mats. His escapes, transitions and attacks are just so tight and technical yet so unpredictable. 'The Lion Killer' brought his distinct flavor of grappling to MMA when he transitioned back in 2018 and has been looking good since.

Garry Tonon will be competing in this year's ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship

Submission grappling icon and ONE featherweight superstar Garry Tonon will return to his no-gi grappling roots this year. The charismatic submission specialist announced that he will be competing in the upcoming ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship in September, to be held in Las Vegas.

Tonon announced his decision to compete in this Instagram post:

"Garry "skeletor" Tonon coming to a theater near you. When I'm 145lbs I will also accept the nickname "Bonin" Tonon. #yourmomsfavoritegrappler"

'The Lion Killer' will be fighting in the 66kg category in one of the longest-running and most sought-after grappling competitions ever. Many great legends in grappling made a name for themselves in ADCC, including Tonon.

Here's to hoping that we'll once again see Tonon's slick escapes and inventive attacks en route to an ADCC gold medal this year, something he is still yet to achieve in his storied grappling career.

