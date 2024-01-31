Garry Tonon proud to have represented ‘American jiu-jitsu’ by beating Martin Nguyen in Japan

No.1-ranked featherweight MMA contender Garry Tonon was thrilled for the opportunity to represent the United States during his latest victory.

Gunning for his third-straight victory and a potential title opportunity, ‘The Lion Killer’ stepped inside the ring at ONE 165 in Tokyo for a high-stakes clash with former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen. As expected, Tonon leaned on his BJJ skills early. Working ‘The Situ-Asian’ down to the canvas, Tonon immediately went to work hunting for the finish.

With 19 seconds to go in the opening round, Tonon managed to get a hold of Nguyen’s neck, forcing the ONE legend to tap out.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA following his ninth career MMA win, Garry Tonon was proud to represent American jiu-jitsu in The Land of the Rising Sun.

“I love America and I love the U.S. To be able to represent my country is one of the things I thought about before I walked out. Part of my procedure for getting ready for this is to kind of walk myself through some gratitude and appreciation for what I have and what I'm doing to be a little bit more present because it's helpful.”

Despite the ‘nerve-wracking’ experience, Garry Tonon loved competing in Japan

Continuing, Garry Tonon admitted that competing on such a big stage halfway around the world was an admittedly nerve-wracking situation. But that didn’t stop him from finding an appreciation for the chance to visit Japan as a representative of his homeland.

“It's really nerve-wracking doing this but at the same time, it's like wow how awesome is this that I get to come out here I get to fly all the way to Japan such a cool place to visit, but at the same time I’m in a foreign place but via representation of my country in such an amazing way you know, through high level mixed martial arts,” Tonon added.

