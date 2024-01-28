ONE 165 results: Garry Tonon chokes out former two-division champ Martin Nguyen

In a highly anticipated showdown between top featherweight MMA fighters, first-ranked contender and former ONE world title challenger ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon put the pace on former ONE lightweight and featherweight MMA world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen and took home a first-round submission finish.

Tonon and the no.3-ranked featherweight MMA contender Nguyen have long been on a collision course, so when they were finally booked for ONE 165, fans were absolutely pumped.

‘The Lion Killer’ and ‘The Situ-Asian’ locked horns at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which took place live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan last Sunday, January 28th.

Tonon came out in the first round immediately putting Nguyen on the back foot with a kick. That initial strike set the pace, as ‘The Lion Killer’ looked for an opening to close the distance and enter the clinch.

Nguyen was timid with his strikes, but through an ill-advised combination, that gave Tonon the opportunity he needed. Once in the clinch, it was only a matter of time before Tonon was able to take the fight to the ground.

On the mats, the American BJJ icon swiftly transitioned to the back and immediately sought the rear-naked choke. After a few minutes of cat and mouse, Tonon finally found Nguyen’s neck and forced the tap from ‘The Situ-Asian’.

The official finish came at the 4:41 minute mark of round one.

With the victory, Tonon protects his no.1-ranking in the division, and took home the evening’s first $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

