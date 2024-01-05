WATCH: Relive how Garry Tonon ended Shamil Gasanov’s undefeated streak with a scream-inducing kneebar

BJJ fighter turned mixed martial arts star and former ONE featherweight MMA world title challenger ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon has emerged as one of the most talented MMA fighters in the world today.

To watch Tonon in action in the cage is really awe-inspiring. The way he’s able to take opponents down at will and creatively, source submissions from unusual angles, and force guys to tap out or put them to sleep is just really incredible.

So far, ‘The Lion Killer’ has won eight of his nine mixed martial arts bouts under the ONE Championship banner, with seven finishes. However, his most recent masterpiece was truly a sight to behold.

Tonon was last seen in action in July at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video, where he faced previously unbeaten Russian stalwart Shamil ‘The Cobra’ Gasanov.

In that fight, Tonon weathered an early storm from ‘The Cobra’ before bringing out his submission wheelhouse, eventually slapping on a kneebar. Gasanov initially brushed off the situation and assured the referee he was okay. But within moments, the Russian standout was screaming in pain and had no choice but to tap out.

ONE Championship posted a recent clip of this incredible highlight on their official Instagram account with the caption:

“It’s all good 😮‍💨 Can Garry Tonon triumph over Martin Nguyen at ONE 165? @garrytonon⁠”

This, of course, is to promote Tonon’s next fight, which is no doubt a big one.

Check out the post here:

Garry Tonon takes on former featherweight king Martin Nguyen at ONE 165

‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon, ONE Championship’s no.1-ranked featherweight MMA contender is set to face former ONE featherweight MMA world champion and now no.3-ranked contender ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen.

The two will lock horns at ONE 165, which broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28.

The winner could eventually move on to challenge for the ONE featherweight MMA throne.