“That doesn’t motivate me” – Martin Nguyen not interested in special rules matches, says sole focus is to ‘get the title back’

Former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen has no interest in putting his skills to the test in a special-rules fight.

‘The Situ-Asian’ is one of the most accomplished fighters in ONE Championship history, having captured the featherweight and lightweight world titles in back-to-back bouts.

Nguyen has since struggled to find the win column, dropping three of his last five fights, all by way of knockouts.

However, that has not deterred one of the promotion’s most prolific finishers from pursuing his goal of once again becoming a world champion.

Nguyen told Sportskeeda MMA:

“I'm at the stage in my career where I've proved myself as an athlete and a champion,” Nguyen told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview. “My main goal that still keeps the fire burning inside of me right now and just to get the title back. That is my sole focus at the moment.

“I respect everyone who steps into the circle and puts on a hell of a show for the crowd, especially in a special rule match but for me, that doesn't motivate me.”

Determined to get his combat sports career back on track for one final run at the featherweight world championship, Martin Nguyen stepped into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 7 and delivered a stellar performance against Brazilian standout Leonardo Casotti.

‘The Situ-Asian’ earned a unanimous decision victory, showing the world that he has plenty left in the gas tank after more than a decade of competing.

“Three years [as champion] with 3 defenses, plus winning the title from Marat [Gafurov],” Nguyen added. “I believe I'm still the most dominant to date in the featherweight division.”

Can Martin Nguyen reclaim his past glory and once again become the featherweight division’s top dog? Let us know what you think!