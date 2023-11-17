“I can be a real problem for anyone” – Former two-division champion Martin Nguyen says he can make another run at gold

Former ONE lightweight and featherweight MMA world champion Martin Nguyen wants to remind his detractors that he still has a lot left in the tank.

While it appears that the Vietnamese-Australian star is now far removed from his glory days, Nguyen has utmost belief that he can make his way back to the top of the mountain.

Currently sitting in the no.3 spot in ONE murderer’s row of talent in the 155-pound MMA ranks, Nguyen knows a win or two should put him in pole position to challenge for 26 pounds of gold.

Although the 34-year-old won his last match against Leonardo Casotti, going 2-3 in his last five outings certainly hurt his case.

Still, Nguyen believes his legacy as the promotion’s first-ever two-division world champion, along with his resume filled with highlight-reel finishes, still tops anyone in the division.

He told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

“Three years [as champion] with 3 defenses, plus winning the title from Marat [Gafurov]. I believe I'm still the most dominant to date in the featherweight division.”

Despite his recent slump, Martin Nguyen is still one of the promotion’s most recognizable athletes, beloved for his reputation of taking on anyone at any given time.

‘The Situ-Asian’ has recently accepted the call-out of the first-ranked Garry Tonon and hopes ONE makes this dream striker vs. grappler affair a reality.

Whoever wins that pivotal showdown could be next in line for the upcoming title unification bout between ONE featherweight MMA kingpin Tang Kai and interim world champion Thanh Le.

Nguyen, for one, says he still has the drive and talent to succeed if the right opportunity comes along. He added:

“I'm still gunning for more. All I need is that shot and still, I believe I can be a real problem for anyone facing me.”