Garry Tonon reveals he applied ‘maximum breaking pressure’ in kneebar finish of Shamil Gasanov

Garry Tonon didn’t hold back once he got Shamil Gasanov in a slick kneebar during their ONE Fight Night 12 clash earlier this month.

‘The Lion Killer’ added yet another impressive submission finish to his resume, handing Shamil Gasanov the first loss of his career and moving one step closer to a potential featherweight title opportunity.

Looking back on his impressive victory in a post-fight interview, Tonon that he applied maximum pressure to ensure that ‘The Cobra’ had no choice, but to tap or snap:

“So I tried to go figure four and I went as far as I could go figure four,” Tonon said. “Then I said, ‘Okay, here we go foot over foot’. This is where there's gonna be maximum breaking pressure. As soon as I did that, I could feel [the torque] and I could feel the knee go like this.”

With the win, Garry Tonon moved to 8-1 under the ONE Championship banner, his lone loss coming against then-featherweight world champion Thanh Le. ‘The Lion Killer’ is hoping that his victory over Shamil Gasanov will be enough to secure him another shot at the ONE world title, but if not, Tonon has another potential opponent on his radar.

Tonon has previously called for a fight with combat sports legend Martin Nguyen. A former two-division world titleholder who has fought, and defeated some of the biggest names in the sport. Tonon vs. Nguyen could very well be a potential title eliminator and would make for one hell of a featherweight clash inside the circle.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 12 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.