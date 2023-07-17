Garry Tonon says he ‘felt a tear’ on Shamil Gasanov’s knee during gnarly submission finish 

Former ONE featherweight world challenger Garry Tonon has broken his fair share of opponents’ limbs in the past during his reign of terror in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu circuit.

So much so, that ‘The Lion Killer’ knew the devastating effects of his nasty kneebar finish over Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12 last weekend.

Following a shaky first round where to took some brutal knees to the head, Tonon came roaring back in the second canto and took away the Russian’s undefeated record in what could be a contender for the ONE Submission of The Year award.

Speaking to Mitch Chilson during his ringside interview, Garry Tonon said Gasanov likely suffered a tear on his knee after falling prey to the painful hold.

“Absolutely. I mean, there's probably no bones broken, ligaments, for sure. But yeah, I felt a tear," said Tonon.

While Gasanov has yet to confirm the status of his knee, the finishing sequence was indeed a gnarly scene.

“The Cobra’ is as tough as they come and looked calm and composed as Tonon locked-in the kneebar.

Moments later, his shriek of agony reverberated inside Lumpinee Stadium after the American BJJ specialist applied “breaking mechanics” to force the tap.

Gasanov was too tough for his own good and paid the price for refusing to yield earlier.

The second-ranked, Garry Tonon, meanwhile, defended his place in the rankings and moved one step closer to another crack at the featherweight world title currently in Tang Kai's possession.

Tonon also proved he is the best grappler in the division after overcoming Gasanov’s feared Dagestani-style wrestling.

The replay of that sensational finish, along with the entire ONE Fight Night 12 card, is available free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.