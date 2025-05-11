Gaza child Belal Muhammad saved shares touching message for welterweight champion ahead of UFC 315

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is proud of his Palestinian roots. The 36-year-old has been supporting a 2-year-old Gazan child, Jood, after he was brought to America. The child had been severely injured in an airstrike and was brought to the U.S under the PCRF Treatment Abroad Program.

Muhammad is from Chicago, but his parents are Palestinians who came to America for a better life. 'Remember the Name' deeply loves his people and carries the Palestinian flag in his walkouts with pride.

In a video reshared by Red Corner MMA on X, Jood was heard wishing Muhammad the best ahead of his first title defense at UFC 315.

"I'm here for your victory Uncle Belal. I love you Uncle Belal. Peace be upon you Uncle Belal."

Check out Jood wishing Belal Muhammad below:

Kamaru Usman predicts Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena bout

Kamaru Usman believes Belal Muhammad's game plan won't be as efficient against Jack Della Maddalena if he solely relies on striking. Therefore, to successfully defend his gold, the champion must take the Australian down and mix it up with strikes.

In a recent YouTube video, breaking down the UFC 315 main event, Usman said:

"There’s all these reports of him saying, ‘Oh, [I have] Canelo hands, I’m gonna just box, I’m not even going to shoot for one takedown,’ which I think is absurd... If you don’t shoot for a takedown, you greatly diminish or even the odds, and why would you want to do that, especially as a champion? So I think he’s definitely going to try to get a takedown and mix it up."

He added:

"If he does that, I do see a victory for Belal Muhammad. But if he does not do that and he tries to just play with his hands, which like I said, I think is all cap, I give a good chance to Jack."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (9:48):

