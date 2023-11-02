"Geez that's hardcore" - Mixed reactions prevail after Ariel Helwani shares 'hateful' and 'anti-semitic' DMs from man who works for Ali Abdelaziz

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has a long-standing disagreement with manager Ali Abdelaziz and their back-and-forth feud has appeared to take a turn for the worse.

Helwani, who most notably hosts Vox Media's 'The MMA Hour' posted screenshots on Twitter allegedly sent to him from Abdelaziz's management company Dominance MMA.

Helwani captioned the screenshots:

"Every once in a while, I check my DMs to see what's in there... Here's some nice ones I just found from a young man who works for @AliAbdelaziz00's @Dominance_MMA"

The messages in Helwani's post include an egregious amount of angry and hateful statements aimed at the reporter's religious beliefs. Helwani, who has made his proud Jewish origins very much known, spoke numerous times about the ongoing political events happening in Israel on The MMA Hour.

The response to Helwani's post has caused mixed reactions, some in support of Helwani while others dismissing his claims. However, Helwani doubled down on both his political stance towards the international situation and his opinion of Ali Abdelaziz.

Dominance MMA has not made any public statement regarding Helwani's accusation. Abdelaziz, a known Muslim, has publicly provided support to Palestine during their recent struggles.

The man who allegedly messaged Helwani has the title 'sports promoter' in his Instagram biography along with a link to the Dominance MMA website. Just like Abdelaziz, he appears to be Muslim.

The history between Ariel Helwani and Ali Abdelaziz

Seemingly since 2020, Ariel Helwani and Ali Abdelaziz have not gotten along. The root of their beef stemmed from Abdelaziz's disagreement with Helwani's comments on a show he hosted while he was with ESPN, 'DC and Helwani.'

Abdelaziz tweeted that ESPN and TSN were banned from ever speaking to Dominance MMA fighters again due to Helwani's comments. Abdelaziz also accused Helwani of 'corruption.'

Abdelaziz's stance towards Helwani continued even after the latter returned to Vox Media and assumed his old position as host of The MMA Hour. Helwani has repeatedly expressed distaste towards the manager on his show as their relationship has yet to improve.

