Gegard Mousasi calls out PFL's Bellator deal amid allegations of crippling finances - "They don't have the financial means to pay fighters"

Gegard Mousasi recently called out the PFL's Bellator deal amid allegations that perhaps they aren't doing well financially. The MMA veteran has yet to have a fight booked following the acquisition despite his interest in continuing his career.

The former Bellator middleweight champion had been one of the promotion's most successful fighters and a notable name for the PFL to promote. However, he has remained sidelined and has even gone as far as blasting them for unwillingness to honor the terms of his contract.

During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, 'The Dreamcatcher' bashed the promotion when comparing it to others that he fought for. Mousasi noted that he felt disrespected when finding out PFL's top brass didn't want to speak with him and mentioned that they would rather keep fighters sidelined instead of paying them to fight. He said:

"Yes [I feel disrespected] because they don't even want to pick up the phone and just talk to us. It's not even funny anymore. It's the worst organization so far. I fought a lot of organizations, this is the worst one...They bought Bellator but they don't have the financial means to pay the fighters. Whoever is not neccesary, they will just not let them fight."

Check out Gegard Mousasi's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Gegard Mousasi questions why PFL would acquire Bellator knowing they couldn't pay the top fighters

Gegard Mousasi voiced his displeasure with the PFL since the acquisition of Bellator was finalized as he believes he hasn't been treated well because of his contract.

During his aforementioned appearance, 'The Dreamcatcher' noted that he had signed a contract with Bellator, but the PFL approached him about taking less money because they weren't the ones who agreed to the deal. Mousasi questioned that claim and mentioned that the promotion should have known its financial capabilities before acquiring another promotion's assets. He said:

"My contract is a couple million...So whatever deal you make, it's not possible that someone slips a letter between the other letters and no one finds out. Everything has to be signed by lawyers...You're not buying a McDonald's, you're buying a multi million dollar company...I don't even know why you [PFL] even took Bellator if you don't have the money to let the fighters fight."

Check out Gegard Mousasi's comments below:

Expand Tweet