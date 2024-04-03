How does the PFL regular season scoring system work? Everything you need to know

The wait is over as the PFL get ready to kick off their 2024 regular season and the promotion recently provided more information to new fans of their product, so that they are up to date with their scoring system and can easily follow along.

The 2024 regular season will be a big one as it will also feature Bellator fighters for the first time since they announced that they had acquired the promotion. The weight divisions that will be showcased for this year include the heavyweight, light heavyweight, welterweight, lightweight, featherweight, and women's flyweight.

Each competitor is guaranteed two regular season bouts, where their method of victory will determine how many points they gain and will be followed up by two semi-final bouts. Finally, the winner-take-all final will take place at the promotion's 2024 World Championships event later this year and will see the winners become champion of their respective weight division and earn the $1 million grand prize.

According to the promotion's scoring system, competitors will earn 6 points for a first round win, 5 points for a second round win, 4 points for a third round win, 3 points for a decision win, one point should they fight to a draw, and no points for a loss.

The performance based points structure is significant as it adds more incentive for fighters to go for finishes as soon as possible in order to secure the maximum amount of points.

It will be interesting to see what transpires in the 2024 regular and whether there will be any surprises in terms of upset wins with the condensed schedule.

When is the first 2024 PFL regular season event?

The PFL is scheduled to kick off their 2024 regular season tomorrow night as they host the season opener in San Antonio, Texas.

The heavyweight and women's flyweight divisions will be on display, which will feature a number of notable names and both current and former champions.

Bouts on tomorrow night's season opener include Ante Delija vs. former interim Bellator heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky, Bellator women's flyweight champion Liz Carmouche vs. former champion Juliana Velasquez, 2023 PFL Europe women's flyweight champion Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin, and former UFC title challenger Taila Santos vs. Ilara Joanne.

