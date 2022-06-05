"Let’s do it, anytime, anywhere" - Geje Eustaquio responds to the call-out from Gurdarshan Mangat at ONE 158

Gurdarshan Mangat called out former ONE flyweight world champion Geje Eustaquio, and ‘Gravity’ was quick to respond.

Mangat was victorious on his return to the circle, edging out a fierce striker in Yodkaikaew Fairtex at ONE 158 to claim a split-decision victory. After the match, ‘Saint Lion’ revealed that he is very much interested in having a match against Eustaquio.

Gurdarshan Mangat told Mitch Chilson inside the circle:

“The Philippines versus India, Geje Eustaquio. We’ve been scheduled twice before, but because of COVID and everything, things happened.”

The Indian-Canadian fighter said that fans from both their countries will enjoy their matchup, and he’s willing to fight in Manila, Singapore, or even India.

Eustaquio posted a video on Instagram in response to the challenge. He said:

“I would like to congratulate Gary Mangat for winning tonight. That was a very good fight. Thanks for calling me out, brother. What a warrior does is to respond, and I wanna say yes, let’s do it, anytime, anywhere. You’re healthy, let’s do it next week. I’m very much ready. If not next week, let’s do it next month. Let’s do this!”

Story continues below ad

Gurdarshan Mangat seeks to climb the flyweight ranks

Gurdarshan Mangat made good on his pre-fight promise of showcasing his skills that he believes make up a serious contender for the world title.

He dominated most of his battle with Yodkaikaew Fairtex at ONE 158 to escape with a tight split-decision win. The 35-year-old improved his record to 4-1 in ONE Championship and 17-3 overall.

Story continues below ad

There could still be a long way to go for Mangat to reach the upper echelon of the stacked flyweight division. However, a huge win against a big name in Geje Eustaquio could put him on the radar soon enough.

The Filipino warrior is one of only three people to have held the ONE flyweight world title, taking the belt from Adriano Moraes in 2018. While he lost the world title in his rematch with the Brazilian, he remains a strong contender in the division and has won his last two outings.

Both Mangat and Eustaquio are outside the top five of the division right now and will need to string together more wins to break through the list.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far