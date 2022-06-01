"Going to see someone who’s going to be a serious championship contender" - Gurdarshan Mangat on ONE 158 goals

'Saint Lion' Gurdarshan Mangat is on a mission for ONE Championship gold. However, he needs to first defeat 'Y2K' Yodkaikaew Fairtex at ONE 158 on June 3.

The Indian-Canadian fighter spoke to the media during a pre-fight interview. He explained he will look to prove that he is a championship quality fighter in his upcoming bout:

"I think you're going to see the most dominant version of myself. I've improved everywhere. I'm a well-versed mixed martial artist. I think it's just going to be too much for Y2K in this fight. I think you're going to see someone who’s going to be a serious championship contender in the future."

Atop the ONE flyweight division stands Adriano Moraes, who holds wins over Demetrious Johnson, Yuya Wakamatsu, and others. Mangat explained his timeline for when he wants to step into a championship title shot:

"I think [the] next two to three wins... puts me in the title picture in the flyweight division. I think whoever is champ of flyweight is basically the best pound-for-pound guy in ONE Championship. I think that's the deepest division in ONE, it's the toughest one."

On June 3 at ONE 158, Yodkaikaew Fairtex will look to hand Gurdarshan Mangat a loss. However, Mangat seems confident and feels that he is on a mission for ONE Championship gold.

Gurdarshan Mangat on the flyweight championship

'Saint Lion' Gurdarshan Mangat shared in a post on Instagram his feelings towards the flyweight title. He has dedicated his life to this and will not let anything stop him:

"On a pursuit for greatness . Devoted better part of my life to this game and never separated from the goal of becoming a champion and will continue to serve the better part of my life on becoming and staying a champion... The mind accepts only one thing, it’s victory and gold."

He explained that he sees no one he cannot beat in the division. ONE Championship boasts an impressive roster in this weight class, featuring such standout fighters as Adriano Moraes, 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson, Xie Wei, Danny Kingad, and Kairat Akhmetov.

With championship aspirations, Mangat must first defeat Yodkaikaew on Friday. A win here moves him even closer to breaking into the top five of this extremely competitive division.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WeAreONE #ReignOfValor #Yangon #MartialArts Indian hero Gurdarshan Mangat makes a statement in his ONE debut, knocking out former World Title challenger Toni Tauru at 1:23 of Round 3! Indian hero Gurdarshan Mangat makes a statement in his ONE debut, knocking out former World Title challenger Toni Tauru at 1:23 of Round 3! 🇮🇳 #WeAreONE #ReignOfValor #Yangon #MartialArts https://t.co/BDFbxGdKHX

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far