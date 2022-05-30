"She is now my wife, but it all started from watching MMA" - Gurdarshan Mangat recalls finding his partner through MMA

ONE Championship fighter Gurdarshan Mangat met his wife through being a fan of mixed martial arts. The Canadian-born fighter will be entering the circle at ONE 158 and has a professional record of 16-3.

It was competing and being such a huge fan of the sport that led Mangat to meet his wife. He went to a pub to enjoy some fights at the same time that a hockey game was being played. A woman asked the bartender to turn off the fights and switch to hockey, that woman being his future wife.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Gurdarshan Mangat explained:

“She couldn’t watch the hockey game from where she was sitting, but she could see the Vitor Belfort fight. She asked the bartenders, ‘Can we change the channel? These guys are just laying on each other, and I don’t want to watch this.' Me, being a mixed martial artist, I understood what was happening, and I felt the need to jump in and educate her on what MMA was. That’s how me and her started talking.”

The two began talking at the bar and one thing led to another. Today, they are married. It all started with a conversation about MMA, Mangat said:

“We became friends from that one conversation. That friendship grew into a relationship, and she is now my wife, but it all started from watching MMA at a sports bar where I was watching my favorite fighter, Vitor Belfort, fight. That’s how it all began.”

His now-wife has been very supportive of his MMA career, ensuring that he was taken care of even when he sustained injuries and was unable to compete.

Gurdarshan Mangat returns at ONE 158

'Saint Lion' Gurdarshan Mangat is in pursuit of the title. He has a chance to put himself in the championship picture when he competes on June 3 at ONE 158.

At the event, he will face top Thai fighter Yodkaikaew Fairtex and will look to build upon his journey to ONE gold.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship 🥵



Yodkaikaew "Y2K" Fairtex meets Gurdarshan "Saint Lion" Mangat in the Circle this Friday!



| 3 June THESE LEG KICKSYodkaikaew "Y2K" Fairtex meets Gurdarshan "Saint Lion" Mangat in the Circle this Friday! #ONE158 | 3 June THESE LEG KICKS 🔥🥵Yodkaikaew "Y2K" Fairtex meets Gurdarshan "Saint Lion" Mangat in the Circle this Friday!#ONE158 | 3 June https://t.co/0cDczLX9Up

The Canadian-born athlete says that he has dedicated his life to this pursuit and will not let anything stop him. Mangat said on Instagram regarding the ONE Championship title:

"On a pursuit for greatness . Devoted better part of my life to this game and never separated from the goal of becoming a champion and will continue to serve the better part of my life on becoming and staying a champion... There isn’t a single person I see ahead that I can’t beat... This is my time, this is our time . The commitment , the focus , the work ethic all lines up for the energy to own the top . It’s been a patient pursuit but now it’s full speed ahead... The mind accepts only one thing , it’s victory and gold"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far