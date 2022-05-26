"Took it back to the ancient philosophies" - Gurdarshan Mangat utilizes "Fire Energy" for his recovery

ONE flyweight Gurdarshan Mangat, “took it back to the ancient philosophies” by using "Fire Energy" to enhance healing and recovery.

Mangat uploaded the ancient process to his Instagram with this caption:

“Pushed new levels of training and recovery but took it back to the ancient philosophies… same elements that can hurt us , can also heal us . Fire Energy running through the physical/ mental and spiritual that you can harness and use when necessary .. New levels of the mind for the new levels to own the top🔥 "

The Canadian-Indian superstar looks absolutely zen in his latest reel. It’s clear that he will need the metaphysical healing power of "Fire Energy" to help ignite his return to the circle at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen.

Gurdarshan Mangat is back after nearly a year of inactivity due to an injury that required surgery. Because of this, he’s hungry for some MMA action and is training hard for the win against Yodkaikaew Fairtex.

Mangat's promotional videographer, vsangha, shared the following training footage with the caption:

"Watching the lion prepare for the hunt, is a sight to see. The dedication and passion was flowing through the gym."

'Saint Lion’ is back on track again for flyweight gold. He’s scheduled to meet “Y2K’ Yodkaikaew Fairtex inside the circle, so stay tuned for more promotional updates.

What is 'Fire Therapy' and why do many athletes

including Gurdarshan Mangat seek it?

'Fire Therapy' is not an unusual practice in the Eastern hemisphere. Besides China, the practice has picked up substantially within the last few years in countries such as Vietnam and Japan.

According to Medicine Traditions and The Indian Express, ‘Fire Therapy’ is used to treat various ailments such as rheumatoid arthritis, lumbar disc hernias, joint sprains, etc.

MMA athletes often look to Chinese fire cupping therapy to help them with their recovery process. You often see cups imprinted on their backs before a fight. The belief is that it improves blood circulation, relaxes the athlete, and heals muscle and joint pain when heat is applied to the body.

In Gurdarshan Mangat's case, alcohol is placed onto a damp towel and applied to the skin. The burning of alcohol produces heat to stimulate blood circulation, which serves to nourish the body. The spiritual belief associated with this process is that it dispels the cold (toxins) and embraces the warmth the body needs to adjusts the body’s Yin and Yang.

Edited by David Andrew