“Generational fumble” - Fans react after Tracy Cortez’s bikini-clad image hits MMA Twitter

Tracy Cortez continues to gain traction from fans on social media.

Getting fans' attention with another post on TikTok, Cortez had fans reacting to her activity on all media platforms. The UFC flyweight showed off her athletic physique in her recent post, causing some to make jokes about her personal life in awe.

Reposting a screenshot of her TikTok on X, one fan labeled the post as a snapshot of 'Brian Ortega's ex.'

The caption expectedly caused fans to react in the comments, with many ridiculing the former featherweight title challenger. One fan called the two UFC fighters' separation a "generational fumble" from Ortega. He said:

"Generational fumble"

Some fans, however, defended Ortega and instead chose to write jokes at Cortez's expense.

Other fans commented:

"More like she fumbled Ortega"

"Her being his ex is the biggest L on Ortega's record"

"Ortega stay fumbling"

"Paulo Costa's sneaky link"

"Took that L worse than when he lost to Volk!"

Who is Tracy Cortez fighting next?

With an 11-1 professional record and undefeated in the UFC, fans continue to demand updates on Tracy Cortez. The flyweight has quickly become a fan favorite due to her physical appearance and exciting fight style.

Despite entering the UFC in 2019, Cortez has just five fights in the octagon. Most recently competing on Noche UFC, Cortez defeated Jasmine Jasudavicius by decision to put her at no. 10 in the flyweight rankings.

Though Cortez does not currently have a fight booked, the American will most certainly receive an opponent ranked in the top 10. The win against Jasudavicius is the only win Cortez has over a ranked opponent.

The best win on Cortez's record, however, came in Invicta FC in 2019 against current no. 2 ranked UFC contender Erin Blanchfield. Cortez has not lost a fight since her professional debut, putting her on an 11-fight win streak.