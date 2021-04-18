All you need to know about UFC flyweight Tracy Cortez

Tracy Cortez is an exciting prospect in the UFC's flyweight division. The 27-year old lost her first MMA bout via submission but has since gone on to win every one of her fights. Her record now stands at 9-1, following her split-decision win over Justine Kish at UFC Vegas 24.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, United States, Tracy Cortez is of Mexican descent and was raised with her three brothers. She began training in MMA at the age of 14 after watching her older brother Jose win via split-decision against UFC veteran Drew Fickett. Jose's dream was to compete in the UFC, but he had to stop after he developed cardiovascular problems. He was diagnosed with germ cell cancer and passed away in 2011.

Tracy Cortez struggled with depression after her brother's passing but managed to revive her spirit with the help of her family. Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo, a close friend of her brother Jose, also had a big part to play in getting Cortez back on track. Tracy Cortez sports a tattoo of her brother on her left arm in memory of the man who introduced her to MMA and taught her how to fight through anything.

Tracy Cortez's journey to the UFC

Cortez won the flyweight championship at amateur MMA promotion Tuff-N-Uff. She then began her pro career with the Invicta Fighting Championships and World Fighting Federation before appearing on 'Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series'. Tracy Cortez beat Mariya Agapova by unanimous decision and was subsequently signed by the UFC.

All her wins in the UFC so far have come via decision, and even though she's competed in both bantamweight and flyweight decisions, Cortez is still chasing her first stoppage victory. Like many other fighters, Cortez is also chasing her first bonus. Her last bout at UFC Vegas 24 saw her return to flyweight, and if Tracy Cortez can keep the winning streak up, she could make for a very exciting prospect in the division. It's important to mention that coach Angel Cejudo, brother of Henry Cejudo, is a mainstay in Cortez's corner.

"This is where my life changed."@TracyCortezmma talks about being back in the UFC APEX where she received her @UFC contract on DWCS, her #UFCVegas24 fight with Justine Kish and why she's going to make a run to the top 🔊⬆️ pic.twitter.com/eH1GygPwq2 — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 15, 2021