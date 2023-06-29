BREAKING: Tracy Cortez vs Jasmine Jasudavicius set for UFC Las Vegas in September

It appears as though there is an exciting flyweight bout between Tracy Cortez and Jasmine Jasudavicius has been added to the UFC's upcoming Mexican Independance day event, which is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 16.

According to a report by MMA Junkie, the flyweights have agreed to compete at the event. Cortez has been on a tear as of late as she is currently riding a 10-fight winning streak and hasn't lost since her MMA debut.

Among her wins is a split decision win over rising contender Erin Blanchfield and most recently, a unanimous decision win over Melissa Gatto.

Ranked flyweights Tracy Cortez (10-1) and Jasmine Jasudavicius (9-2) will square off on the #UFC 's Mexican Independence Day card Sept. 16 in Las Vegas, per multiple sources.

Jasudavicius, on the other hand, is on a two-fight winning streak and most recently earned a unanimous decision win over Miranda Maverick in her home country at UFC 289. Both fighters are ranked No.14 and No.15 respectively, so an impressive win could possibly move them closer to the top-10.

It will be interesting to see how Tracy Cortez performs as she last competed at UFC 274 last May. Meanwhile, the Canadian could have an advantage as she competed earlier this month.

What other bouts are set to be featured along with Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius?

The Fight Night event is is shaping up to be an entertaining one as the promotion already looks to take advantage of their talented roster of elite Mexican fighters.

In addition to the women's flyweight bout, UFC president Dana White announced that women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will defend her title in a rematch against Valentina Shevchenko, and a welterweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Shavkhat Rakhmonov.

Both OFFICIAL for September 16th on Mexican Independence Day!

It remains to be seen what other big names the promotion plans to feature on the event, but could see more fighters wanting to be included as it will be be a big platform for Mexican fighters and celebration of their culture.

