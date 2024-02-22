"Genocide for $5 million" - UFC veteran claims Joe Biden turned blind eye on Israel's "genocide" after receiving funds from AIPC

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields is no stranger to controversy and is often seen taking to social media to express his opinions without any sort of filter.

One issue that Shields has consistently posted about is the recent Israel-Palestine conflict. The UFC veteran has maintained his anti-Israel stance and has regularly slammed the nation's leadership for the ongoing dispute in Palestine.

Recently, he took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his criticism of the U.S. President, Joe Biden. He alleged that Biden has taken money, to the sum of "$5 million," from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC for short, and in exchange, has turned a blind eye towards the atrocities taking place in Palestine.

Shields shared a screenshot and wrote:

"Joe Biden has received over $5 million dollar from Israel from AIPAC. Apparently you can buy the right to do genocide for $5 million dollars"

He then followed this up with another tweet, suggesting that Israel received special treatment from the U.S. He wrote:

"It is illegal for foreign countries to give our politicians money but Israel ignores the law. They openly flaunt it and brag about getting 97% of their choices to win elections. Why do we allow this? Even if you are super pro Israel this should concern you"

Andrew Tate reacts to former UFC fighter Jake Shields' tweet

Jake Shields recently took to X and wrote:

"Marry, f**k, kill Kamala Harris Hillary Clinton Nikki Haley"

Shields, who often expresses his disapproval of political figures on social media, caught the attention of none other than Andrew Tate with this tweet. Tate, who took notice, responded, saying:

"This made me spit out my coffee laughing"

Shields then responded to Tate, saying:

"I think this has to be one of the best Marry, F**k, Kills of all time"

Both Shields and Tate have a lot in common, and it's not surprising to see them getting along at the expense of politicians. Apart from their controversial opinions, both men appear to share similar sentiments regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.