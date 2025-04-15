Geoff Neal gets 100% real about Carlos Prates' smoking habits potentially affecting his cardio against Ian Machado Garry at UFC Kansas City

Geoff Neal expressed concerns over Carlos Prates' smoking habits hindering his performance against Ian Machado Garry, especially since the fight is scheduled for five rounds. Neal was expected to fight Prates at UFC 314 on April 12. However, he was forced to pull out due to an injury, and Prates was booked to headline against Ian Machado Garry in the UFC Kansas City, scheduled for April 26.

In a recent interview with MMA journalist James Lynch, Neal mentioned that Prates' smoking could negatively impact his cardio against Garry, stating:

"I don't know, man! Carlos be smoking cigarettes all the time and taking shots. I don't know if his cardio is gonna hold up for five rounds. We'll see about that."

Neal shared his own experience of how smoking affected his cardio during the early stages of his career:

"At the beginning of my career, I used to smoke cigarettes. So I can attest that... It did affect my cardio. Not too much, though; I was able to perform. But, like, a five-round fight, smoking cigarettes ain't no way."

Check out Geoff Neal's comments below:

Prates previously shared that he began smoking during his teenage years. The 31-year-old reportedly smokes even on fight days and said that he experienced extreme laziness and overeating when attempting to quit in the past, gaining five kilos (11 pounds) in a week.

Carlos Prates is smoking daily during fight preparation, wants to curb the habit for specific reason

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Carlos Prates revealed that he has reduced smoking cigarettes in preparation for his fight against Ian Machado Garry. However, he still lights up between eight and 10 sticks every day.

Prates believes that he can work hard in the gym despite the habit but aims to cut down smoking and alcohol consumption to gain strength and size while improving his overall health:

“Yeah [I am still smoking eight to 10 cigarettes every day]. No problem. Still doing five rounds, six rounds. I’m trying to smoke a little bit less, but not because I’m going to fight - because I want to smoke a little bit less, drink less, you know. Because now I'm trying to get heavier, stronger.”

He added:

"Before I was 81, 82 kilos. Now I talk with my nutritionist after my last fight and then I come to 90 kilos. So I'm trying to take care of my body, my heath, you know. Like, health outside of the fight."

Check out Carlos Prates' comments below (0:26):

