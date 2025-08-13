Geoff Neal opening up about working as waiter while gearing up for UFC 319 fight sends fans reeling: "Dana is a criminal lmfao" 

Geoff Neal recently opened up about working as a waiter while preparing for his upcoming bout against Carlos Prates at UFC 319 this weekend. The UFC welterweight claimed that he loved working the service job and the non-financial benefits it offers.In a recent interview with James Lynch, Neal addressed serving tables despite being a ranked welterweight in the UFC and said:&quot;It's good money, and it also helps burn calories. Like an active rest. It keeps me out of trouble. It's like, it's beneficial, you know?&quot;After @Home_of_Fight shared a clip of the interview via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.One fan wrote:&quot;Dana is a criminal, lmfao.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;A top-10 welterweight has to double as a waiter. What an absolute embarrassment for the UFC, TKO, and Dana White.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @Home_of_Fight on XGeoff Neal issues bold preview of upcoming Carlos Prates fightGeoff Neal recently shared his thoughts on the Carlos Prates fight set to go down at UFC 319 this weekend at the United Center in Chicago. Neal boldly claimed that he didn't see the fight going past the first round and is aiming for an early finish.Speaking to James Lynch, Neal shared his prediction for the fight and said:&quot;Whoever can keep from getting hit is going to win. I really feel like it's going to be a one-round fight. That's my goal. Granted, I'm training for three rounds, but I'm really training for a one-round fight. There is no reason this fight should go past Round 1.&quot;He continued:&quot;I see me knocking him out in the first round. It's probably not going to happen in the beginning, but it's going to be probably in the last couple of minutes, maybe three minutes. That's the goal: Get in there, wear him out, put volume on him and then put him down.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]Neal is coming off a first-round knockout win over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 308 last October. Meanwhile, Prates was last defeated by Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision at UFC Kansas City in April.